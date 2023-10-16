HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Nilgiris district administration issues guidelines for special screenings of ‘Leo’

October 16, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Nilgiris district administration has issued guidelines to cinema theatres screening the Tamil movie ‘Leo.’

In a press release, the district administration stated that special screenings of the movie can be staged from October 19 to 24, for a maximum of five times a day. The first screening can be after 9 a.m. The district administration said that based on the Tamil Nadu Cinema (Regulation) Rules of 1957, it was the responsibility of the theatre owners to ensure that parking and transport to the theatres were arranged adequately for cinema goers.

Theater owners were also asked to ensure proper sanitation at the venues and prevent overcrowding.

Theatres should take safety precautions during the special screenings of the movie. Parking fees and ticket fees should also be charged according to stipulated government tariffs, the district administration said.

Any theatres in the Nilgiris which do not follow the rules can be reported by the public through: 0423-2445577, 9445461804.

Related Topics

Nilgiris

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.