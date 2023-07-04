The Nilgiris district administration gets ready to tackle rain-related emergencies

July 04, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Anticipating heavy rain in the Nilgiris in the coming days, the district administration has stepped up preparedness to attend to any emergencies.

In a press release, the district administration stated that 42 zonal teams had been formed to maintain vigil across 283 areas most prone to landslips across the district. A total of 456 temporary relief shelters have also been identified and are ready to house people if and when necessary.

A total of 3,500 first responders and 200 Aaptamitra volunteers, who have received training to help out in emergencies, are in a state of preparedness across the district. Officials and government staff working for the revenue department, local civic bodies, health department, sanitation, police, Tangedco, highways as well as fire and rescue services have also been mobilised to help in relief efforts.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain throughout the district from July 3 to 6, the officials said. A total of 43 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force have been stationed in Udhagamandalam and Gudalur.

The residents can contact the emergency response rooms through the toll-free number 1077, and also through the landline numbers - 0423-2450034 and 0423-2450035. District Collector S.P. Amrith held a review meeting with other officials from the district administration on Monday.

