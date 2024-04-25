The Nilgiris district administration cautions residents, tourists over heatwave

April 25, 2024 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

With the temperature in the Nilgiris hovering well over 30 degree Celsius in the afternoons, the Nilgiris district administration has cautioned residents and tourists from venturing out during the afternoons. The district administration stated that the Indian Meteorological Department had warned of heatwaves in multiple district across Tamil Nadu on April 23 and 24. As the heat continues unabated, they issued advisories to tourists and residents to stay hydrated and ensure that they did not stray out during the peak afternoon hours when the temperature is expected to be the highest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.