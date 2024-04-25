GIFT a SubscriptionGift
The Nilgiris district administration cautions residents, tourists over heatwave

April 25, 2024 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

With the temperature in the Nilgiris hovering well over 30 degree Celsius in the afternoons, the Nilgiris district administration has cautioned residents and tourists from venturing out during the afternoons. The district administration stated that the Indian Meteorological Department had warned of heatwaves in multiple district across Tamil Nadu on April 23 and 24. As the heat continues unabated, they issued advisories to tourists and residents to stay hydrated and ensure that they did not stray out during the peak afternoon hours when the temperature is expected to be the highest.

