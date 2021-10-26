The Nilgiris Collector tests positive for COVID-19

The District Collector of Nilgiris, J. Innocent Divya, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, sources said. Ms. Divya, who is fully vaccinated, was reported to have mild symptoms after one of her family members contracted the viral disease. She is said to be recovering. The staff at the Collectorate, who could have been in contact with her, are also being tested.
