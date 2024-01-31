The Nilgiris Collector reviews functioning of government services at Masinagudi

January 31, 2024 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Nilgiris district Collector, M. Aruna visited Akoni in Hullathi panchayat and Masinagudi on Wednesday, and reviewed the functioning of various projects, schemes and offices as part of the Ungalai Thedi, Ungal Ooril scheme in the Nilgiris on Wednesday.

The district administration said Ms. Aruna visited the Panchayat Union Primary School in Akoni in the morning to review the functioning of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme. She enquired with the students about the quality of the meals and inspected the cooking areas.

She then inspected the primary health centre at Masinagudi. Officials said the availability of medicines was checked at the facility as well as the efficacy of doctors and nurses posted to the PHC. Patients, who were receiving treatment, were asked about the quality of service being rendered at the PHC, officials said.

The Collector also conducted a surprise inspection at the anganwadi centre at Masinagudi. The attendance of children at the centtre, the quality of food being provided and the height and weight of the children enrolled was checked by Ms. Aruna.

She later visited the village administrative office in Masinagudi and inspected the upkeep of records at the office, officials said.

Tiruppur

Collector T. Christuraj interacted wiht a cross-section of the public in Udumalpet all through Wednesday during the course of inspections at government offices as a part of the Ungalai Thedi, Ungal Ooril scheme , that entails camping for the night along with other district-level senior officials at Udumalpet.

The forenoon session was for visits to e-seva kendras, primary health centres, noon meal centres, fair price shops, ICDS centres, primary agricultural cooperative societies, urban cooperative credit societies, agricultural godowns, schools and the offices of Udumalpet tahsildar, block development officer, revenue inspector, village administrative officer, and panchayat and municipality offices. This was followed by a review meeting of the government schemes.

In the afternoon, the Collector chaired another meeting at the Udumalpet Municipal office for a discussion on the inspections. Later, the Collector received petitions from the public.

In the evening, Mr. Christuraj inspected government hostels, parks, and institutions approved by the Social Welfare Department, bus stands, public transport facilities, and government hospitals.

The visit will culminate on Thursday morning with an inspection of solid waste management and sanitation activities in the local bodies, drinking water supply, Chief Minister’s Morning Breakfast Scheme, and dairy cooperative societies.