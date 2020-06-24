Want a furry companion?

24 June 2020 17:05 IST

The Humane Animal Society, Coimbatore, has some rescues who are ready to go home

Huggi: Around one and a half years of age, this gentle and loving-girl is great with other dogs and loves human company. Vaccinated, she will be sterilized before adoption.

Alexa: At less than a year old, this alert and playful-girl could make your family complete. She is vaccinated and sterilized.

Misty: This calm and friendly-girl is around and and half years old. Misty gets along with both dogs and humans. She is vaccinated and sterilized.

Solo: Solo is around one year old with high energy levels and a passion for playing.He is vaccinated and sterilized.

Kevin:Kevin was rushed to our clinic for emergency treatment after he was hit by a car. He had injuries on his legs and with treatment we were soon able to settle him down in a comfy cage to rest. Still a little cautious of humans, he is making progress and gradually learning to trust us. Kevin wants to walk again, and with your help we're hopeful that we can get him back on his paws. Please come forward to sponsor Kevin, so that we can help more pups in pain and help them to heal. For more details about Kevin or any of our rescued animals, please contact us on the number given below.

All pets get free life-time veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661 27215 from 9 am to 5 pm.