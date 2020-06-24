Want a furry companion?

Huggi: Around one and a half years of age, this gentle and loving-girl is great with other dogs and loves human company. Vaccinated, she will be sterilized before adoption.
Alexa: At less than a year old, this alert and playful-girl could make your family complete. She is vaccinated and sterilized.
Misty: This calm and friendly-girl is around and and half years old. Misty gets along with both dogs and humans. She is vaccinated and sterilized.
Solo: Solo is around one year old with high energy levels and a passion for playing.He is vaccinated and sterilized.
Kevin:Kevin was rushed to our clinic for emergency treatment after he was hit by a car. He had injuries on his legs and with treatment we were soon able to settle him down in a comfy cage to rest. Still a little cautious of humans, he is making progress and gradually learning to trust us. Kevin wants to walk again, and with your help we're hopeful that we can get him back on his paws. Please come forward to sponsor Kevin, so that we can help more pups in pain and help them to heal. For more details about Kevin or any of our rescued animals, please contact us on the number given below.
All pets get free life-time veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661 27215 from 9 am to 5 pm.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath