Petpals : Dogs and cats ready to be adopted

Pushti: This three-month-old is friendly and loving, with a calm temperament. Vaccinated, he will be sterilized at the appropriate age.

Marvin

Marvin: Adorable, friendly and energetic, Marvin is three and a half months old and looking for his forever home. Vaccinated, he will be sterilized at the appropriate age.

Moscow

Moscow: Loving, loyal and healthy Moscow needs a family to call his own. Vaccinated, he will be sterilized at the appropriate age.

Bailey

Bailey: Playful and affectionate, this three month old kitten and his siblings, are searching for safe homes to grow up in. Vaccinated, they will be sterilized at the appropriate age.

Anitha

Anitha: When rescued, Anitha was emaciated and suffering from a skin condition that made her scratch herself and make it worse. She was in constant pain. Thankfully, after just a few days in our care, Anitha began to enjoy her meals and bravely endured her medicated baths. Now, while not fully recovered, she is making progress, and you could help her complete the journey to becoming the beautiful girl we know she once was, by sponsoring her. To know more about sponsoring Anitha or any of our needy, rescued pets, please contact us on the number below.

All pets get free life-time veterinary care, free annual vaccinations and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society at 9366127215 from 9.00 am to 5.00 pm.