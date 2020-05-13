Coimbatore

Petpals: Animals for adoption in Coimbatore

The Humane Animal Society, Coimbatore, is looking for safe homes for some of its inmates

Fuji: Friendly three-year-old Fuji has been vaccinated and sterilized. She is waiting to become a member of your family.

Ruby: Adorable and calm Ruby is two years old and waiting to become a family pet. Sterilized and vaccinated, she gets along well with other dogs too.

Wendy: One and a half-year-old Wendy is loving, loyal and affectionate. She is vaccinated and sterilized.

Casper: This kitty is four months old and loves exploring. He will be vaccinated and sterilized before adoption.

Clark: A kind passer by who saw Clark scared and lost on the road, brought him to us. But with some love and a lot of cuddles, Clark is happy once again. We are looking for a loving, forever home for him. To know more about adopting Clark or any of our abandoned, rescued pets, please call us on the number below.

All pets get free life-time veterinary care, free annual vaccinations and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661 27215 from 9.00 am to 5 .00 pm.

