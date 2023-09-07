The Hindu’s “Our State Our Taste” to be held in Krishnagiri, Salem on 9, 10

September 07, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI/SALEM

The Hindu’s “Our State Our Taste” Season 4 presented by Gold Winner is coming to Krishnagiri and Salem on September 9 and 10 respectively. This culinary extravaganza invites talented home chefs to showcase their culinary skills.

A panel of judges headed by Guinness World Record holder and celebrity chef K. Damodharan (Chef Damu) will select the best cook from the preliminary rounds for the grand finale in Chennai on December 16.

The competition is being held in 25 cities across Tamil Nadu, providing aspiring chefs from various regions with a chance to shine.

In Krishnagiri, the contest will be held at Hotel RKV Residency (a unit of RKV Towerss Limited), near New Bus Stand, Bangalore Road, and in Salem at Rathna Residency, no. 17&14, E Block, Suramangalam Main Road, 3 Roads. Each city’s event will feature passionate home chefs presenting their signature dishes and competing for the top spot.

Participants must bring dishes made using Gold Winner cooking oil and bring the used packs or cans to the venue. Winners will receive exciting gift vouchers from Gold Winner.

The prizes for the winners are highly enticing, with the first-place winner receiving a grand prize of ₹ 1 lakh. The second and third-place winners will also be rewarded handsomely with cash prizes of ₹60,000 and ₹40,000, respectively. Additionally, regional winners from each city will receive products from the esteemed brands Gold Winner and Butterfly, RKG Ghee, Aashirvaad and Elite foods.

The Hindu Group, along with its partners and sponsors, is committed to bringing this thrilling culinary experience to the people of Tamil Nadu.

Speaking about the event, Tyron Doll, Vice-President- Marketing, Kaleesuwari Refinery Private Limited said, “Gold Winner has been part of Tamil Nadu cuisine and its emotions for over 30 years. There is immense talent across the length and breadth of India and being part of the event that encourages one to showcase their talent to the world makes us feel accomplished.”

The title sponsor is Gold Winner powered by Butterfly. The event is hosted by The Hindu in association with RKG Ghee, Aashirvaad and Elite foods. Sugar partner is Parry’s, Vermicelli partner is Bambino, Comfort Partner is Coir On Mattresses, Realty partner is G Square, Hotel Management Partner is SRM IHM, Banking partner is DBS Bank India, Knowledge partner is Chef Damu and Venue partners are RKV Residency and Rathna Residency.

To participate, register on bit.ly/OSOT2023TN or scan the QR code.