The Hindu’s Kolu Kondattam 2023 contest concludes in Coimbatore

November 04, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
M.S. Kivington (left), Managing Director of JB Masala, H. Koushika (second right), Deputy Managing Director Coir-On foam products, and Reshmi Shankar (right), Partner Kanna’s Kaapi felicitated the winners of The Hindu’s ‘Kolu Kondattam 2023’ contest in Coimbatore on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The Hindu’s annual ‘Kolu Kondattam 2023’ contest concluded in Coimbatore on Saturday with Bhuvaneshwari Suresh and Nandhini being declared winners for their Navaratri set-up.

Chief guests M.S. Kivington, Managing Director of JB Masala, H. Koushika, Deputy Managing Director of Coir-On foam products and Reshmi Shankar, Partner at Kanna’s Kaapi distributed the prizes at Prozone Mall, the event’s venue partner.

Jayashree Venkatesh was the first runner-up while Sreekala Ramanathan and Padma Thirumalan shared the second runner-up prize. The judges were Sudha Krishnamurthy, social activist, Bobby. R, visual art teacher, and Narendran, corporate HR trainer.

The winners were gifted Amazon vouchers, jewel boxes and coffee hampers among other prizes curated by gift partners Wondr Diamonds, Kannan Jubilee Coffee, JB Masala, Naga Foods and PS Food products. Consolation prizes were given to 12 contestants.

