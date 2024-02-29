The Hindu’s ‘Book Rack’ donation drive kicks off in Coimbatore

February 29, 2024 04:41 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu’s ‘Book Rack’ donation drive, being carried out in collaboration with G Square Group, was inaugurated at Kangayampalayam Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) in Coimbatore, where 400 books were donated as a part of reaching out to over 30 schools across the State.

The GHHS, with 450 students from classes VI to XII, received two racks full of books spanning fiction, self-help, study aid, language guides, economics, and world affairs. The initiative, launched by G Square Zonal Head J. Saravanan; General Manager, The Hindu Events Shafiqur Rahman; Assistant General Manager, The Hindu Events B. N. Sathish; and General Manager The Hindu Advertisement Shivakumar, would extend to eight schools in four districts in the first phase.

Addressing the students, Mr. Saravanan emphasised, “Even when you are sitting in a classroom, with the simple flip of a page, you can be transported to any part of the world. That is the power of reading.”

Noting the students’ enthusiasm for reading and their constant quest for new content, school in-charge Sumathi said, “Our students enjoy reading and are always looking to learn about various topis. There could not have been a better time for this initiative to take place.”

Eagerly reaching out for the books minutes after the inauguration, students could be seen skimming through copies of Amar Chitra Katha, books on Buddha’s philosophy, a complilation of computer jargons and more. “We look forward to reading all these books, especially during summer vacation,” said Akhilandeshwari, a class VII student.

Drop off books for donation to government and aided schools in rural zones at The Hindu’s Coimbatore office located at No 19 And 20, LIC Road, Park Gate Rd, VOC Park, ATT Colony, Gopalapuram, Coimbatore.

