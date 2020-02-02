The Hindu Young World Quiz on February 6

The 20th edition of The Hindu Young World Quiz will be held at Periyar University on February 6 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Presented by Canara Bank and powered by LIC of India, the quiz is open to students in Senior Category (Classes 7 to 9) only and will be hosted by quiz master V.V. Ramanan. Each team should consist of two members and any number of teams from a school can take part in the competition by registering themselves online and paying a non-refundable registration fee of ₹ 200 per team. The team members should be from the same school/branch and no cross teams is allowed. But for the final six teams, a maximum of only two teams from the same school will be permitted.

Schools could register online at http://www.thehindu.com/ ywquiz and offline by either payment by cash at the office of THE HINDU, 2nd Floor, Raja Towers, New Bus Stand Road, Salem – 636 004. For details, contact, S. Prasath on 95855-06050 and 0427-2444154.

Spot registration will be available and a registration for seniors will be start at 9 a.m. Students should bring their school identity cards or a letter from the school principal mentioning their classes. Prize distribution will be held at 1 p.m. on the same day. P. Kolandaivel, Vice-Chancellor, Periyar University will be the chief guest and distribute prizes to the winners. Apart from prizes for winners and certificates for participants, there are prizes for members of the audience too for instant answers.

Amrita School of Engineering is education partner, FITJEE is regional sponsor and Aswin Sweets, Perambalur, is snacks partner. Venue partner is Periyar University and hospitality partner is ZIBE – Salem by GRT Hotels.