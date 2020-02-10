The Hindu Young World Quiz on Feb. 11

The 20th edition of The Hindu Young World Quiz presented by Canara Bank and powered by LIC of India will be held at SNR Auditorium of Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science here on February 11.

The online registration for the Coimbatore region quiz closes on February 10 by 11 a.m. Young World Quiz 2020 is the popular live quiz for high school level students across India.

The champion teams from both, junior and senior categories, will walk away with brand new electric cycles presented by CK Motors & Pure EV along with YW trophies, certificates and host of goodies and gift hampers from Eveready.

The quiz will be conducted ino two categories. Juniors (for students from class IV to VI) and seniors (class VII to IX). The reporting time for the junior category is 8.30 a.m. and the preliminary round will start at 10 a.m. The reporting time for the senior category is 12.30 p.m. and the preliminary round will start at 2 p.m. The prizes will be distributed in the evening at about 5 p.m.

The first round will be a written test as preliminary followed by stage finals. Each team should have two members from the same school and in the same category and a school can send any number of teams. For the stage finals, in which six teams will compete, only a maximum of two teams from the same school will be permitted, based on their ranking.

Students can register online on www.thehindu.com/ywquiz by paying ₹200 per team as non-refundable fees. All the participants will be given participation certificate. The audience will also get prizes for instant answers. Registered students must bring the acknowledgement slip for the payment made, with the school ID card.

On the spot registration is also permitted for both the categories.

Canara Bank is the title sponsor powered by LIC of India. Amrita School of Engineering, Coimbatore is the education partner, FIITJEE is the regional sponsor, SNR Sons Charitable Trust is the venue partner, Fun City is the fun partner and Banaanaa Slice India Private Ltd is the snacks partner. Chutti TV is Channel partner, and Eveready and CK Motors & Pure EV are the gift partners.

Commodore Ashok Rai, Commanding Officer, INS Agrani, Naval Base, Coimbatore will be the chief guest for the prize distribution ceremony.