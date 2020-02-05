The Hindu Young World Quiz on Feb. 11

The 20th edition of The Hindu Young World Quiz will be held at SNR Auditorium, Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science, Avarampalayam, here on February 11.

The quiz will be conducted in two categories: Juniors (students from Class IV to Class VI) and Seniors (Class VII to Class IX). Each team must have two students from the same category.

The preliminary round will be a written test followed by stage finals. Although any number of teams from one school shall participate, only two teams from the same school will be permitted for the stage finals.

Students shall register online at www.thehindu.com/ywquiz by paying ₹ 200 per team as non-refundable fees. Limited spot registration will be open during the event for both categories. The registered students must bring the acknowledgement slip for the payment made along with the school identity card for the event.

On February 11, the reporting time for the Juniors category is 8.30 a.m. and the preliminary round will begin at 10 a.m. For Seniors category, the reporting time is 12.30 p.m. and preliminary round will begin at 2 p.m.

The prize distribution will be held on the same day at 5 p.m. Commodore Ashok Rai, Commanding Officer, INS Agrani, Coimbatore, will be the chief guest for the prize distribution ceremony. Winner and runners up will be felicitated and all the participants will receive certificates. Members of the audience, who answer questions, will also be felicitated.

Canara Bank is the title sponsor for The Hindu Young World Quiz. The event is powered by Life Insurance Corporation of India. Amrita School of Engineering, Coimbatore, is the education partner. Regional sponsor is FIITJEE and venue partner is SNR Sons Charitable Trust. Fun City will be the 'fun partner', Banaanaa Slice India Private Limited the snacks partner. Eveready, C.K. Motors and Pure EV will be the gift partners for the event.