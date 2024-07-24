The Hindu UPSC Aspirants’ Club meet on July 25 in Salem

The Hindu Civil Services Aspirants’ Club in association with Shankar IAS Academy will organise UPSC Aspirants’ Meet on July 25 at 2.30 a.m. at Padmavani Arts and Science College for Women in Salem.

Anirudh R Gangavaram, Assistant Commissioner CGST, Salem, will be the chief guest and R. Shruthi, faculty for Polity and Development administration from the academy and T. Thilakraj, Branch head of the academy, Salem, will be the resource persons. The meet will be held in the presence of K. Sathiyamoorthy, chairman of the college and R. Harikrishnaraj, Principal of the college.

