The Hindu Civil Services Aspirants’ Club in association with Shankar IAS Academy will organise UPSC Aspirants’ Meet on July 18 from 10 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. at Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts & Science. The keynote address will be by R. Stalin, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law & Order. The agenda of the programme includes felicitations of guests, presidential address, an introduction to UPSC and lastly, the sharing of success story by S. Priyadharshini, All India Rank 82, UPSC – IFS.