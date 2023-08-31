HamberMenu
The Hindu ‘Our State Our Taste’ Season 4 comes to Erode and Coimbatore

August 31, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu’s culinary competition, ‘Our State Our Taste’ Season 4 to be held in 25 Tamil Nadu cities, advances to its second week. The event will be hosted in Erode and Coimbatore on September 2 and 3 respectively. Home chefs from the regions can display their cooking prowess in the presence of judges led by Guinness World Record holder and celebrity chef K. Damodharan. The final is set for December 16 in Chennai.

In Erode, the competition takes place at Rathna Residency and in Coimbatore at Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science. Dishes using Gold Winner cooking oil is required along with the packs, and winners stand to get enticing gift vouchers from Gold Winner.

Cash prizes include ₹1 lakh for the champion, ₹60,000 and ₹40,000 for second and third place respectively. Additionally, regional winners from each city will receive products from esteemed brands. The Hindu Group, along with partners Gold Winner, RKG Ghee, and Aashirvaad, brings this culinary delight to Tamil Nadu. Gold Winner, powered by Butterfly, is the title sponsor. The event is a collaboration with various partners including DBS Bank and Rathna Residency.

To participate, register on bit.ly/OSOT2023TN or scan the QR code.

