The Hindu Kolu Kondattam 2024 contest winners honoured in Coimbatore

Published - October 28, 2024 07:59 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

Winners of The Hindu Kolu Kondattam Contest 2024 were honoured at an event in Coimbatore on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The Hindu’s annual Kolu Kondattam 2024 contest concluded in Coimbatore on Monday, showcasing the artistic talents of participants in their Navaratri displays. Ananthalakshmi was adjudged the contest winner.

The awards ceremony was held at Broadway Cinemas, the venue partner for the event. Chief guests Anusha Ravi, CEO of Park Group of Institutions, alongside judges S. Ramg, Director of Lopamudra Gifting Solutions, and V. Chandrasekar, founder of Cultural Cradle Art Academy, presented the prizes.

Uma Rangarajan came second and R. Pradeepa received the third prize. Additionally, 11 participants were given consolation prizes.

The contest was presented by Gopuram Products and co-presented by Mangaldeep. Associate partners are Aroma Ghee, with gifts sponsored by A1 Chips, JB Masala, Aachi Masala, Medimix, Hanbao, Wondr Diamonds, P.S. Tamarind, Naga, and Jagan Metal Mart.

