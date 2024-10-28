The Hindu Kolu Kondattam 2024 contest winners honoured in Coimbatore

The Hindu’s annual Kolu Kondattam 2024 contest concluded in Coimbatore on Monday, showcasing the artistic talents of participants in their Navaratri displays. Ananthalakshmi was adjudged the contest winner.

The awards ceremony was held at Broadway Cinemas, the venue partner for the event. Chief guests Anusha Ravi, CEO of Park Group of Institutions, alongside judges S. Ramg, Director of Lopamudra Gifting Solutions, and V. Chandrasekar, founder of Cultural Cradle Art Academy, presented the prizes.

Uma Rangarajan came second and R. Pradeepa received the third prize. Additionally, 11 participants were given consolation prizes.

The contest was presented by Gopuram Products and co-presented by Mangaldeep. Associate partners are Aroma Ghee, with gifts sponsored by A1 Chips, JB Masala, Aachi Masala, Medimix, Hanbao, Wondr Diamonds, P.S. Tamarind, Naga, and Jagan Metal Mart.