GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Hindu Kolu Kondattam 2024 contest winners honoured in Coimbatore

Published - October 28, 2024 07:59 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau
Winners of The Hindu Kolu Kondattam Contest 2024 were honoured at an event in Coimbatore on Monday.

Winners of The Hindu Kolu Kondattam Contest 2024 were honoured at an event in Coimbatore on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The Hindu’s annual Kolu Kondattam 2024 contest concluded in Coimbatore on Monday, showcasing the artistic talents of participants in their Navaratri displays. Ananthalakshmi was adjudged the contest winner.

The awards ceremony was held at Broadway Cinemas, the venue partner for the event. Chief guests Anusha Ravi, CEO of Park Group of Institutions, alongside judges S. Ramg, Director of Lopamudra Gifting Solutions, and V. Chandrasekar, founder of Cultural Cradle Art Academy, presented the prizes.

Uma Rangarajan came second and R. Pradeepa received the third prize. Additionally, 11 participants were given consolation prizes.

The contest was presented by Gopuram Products and co-presented by Mangaldeep. Associate partners are Aroma Ghee, with gifts sponsored by A1 Chips, JB Masala, Aachi Masala, Medimix, Hanbao, Wondr Diamonds, P.S. Tamarind, Naga, and Jagan Metal Mart.

Published - October 28, 2024 07:59 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.