The Hindu GM takes over as Coimbatore Advertising Club president

R.L. Shivakumar, Business Head and General Manager of The Hindu recently took over as president of The Advertising Club, Coimbatore, for 2024-2025. Balakrishnan of Appac Media Tech is the secretary, David Appadurai of Sudhan Publicity is the joint secretary and Jayakumar of Front Page Communications is the treasurer of the Club.

Vanitha Mohan, Managing Trustee of Siruthuli, who was the chief guest for the installation ceremony, urged the Club to create awareness among the public on climate change. She launched an e-newsletter and a new version of the Advertising Club’s website.