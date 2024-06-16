GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Hindu GM takes over as Coimbatore Advertising Club president

Published - June 16, 2024 07:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
R.L. Shivakumar, president of The Advertising Club, Coimbatore.

R.L. Shivakumar, president of The Advertising Club, Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

R.L. Shivakumar, Business Head and General Manager of The Hindu recently took over as president of The Advertising Club, Coimbatore, for 2024-2025. Balakrishnan of Appac Media Tech is the secretary, David Appadurai of Sudhan Publicity is the joint secretary and Jayakumar of Front Page Communications is the treasurer of the Club.

Vanitha Mohan, Managing Trustee of Siruthuli, who was the chief guest for the installation ceremony, urged the Club to create awareness among the public on climate change. She launched an e-newsletter and a new version of the Advertising Club’s website.

Related Topics

Coimbatore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.