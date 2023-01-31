The Hindu Education Plus International Education Fair in Coimbatore on February 1 and 2

January 31, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Education Plus International Education Fair will be held at Taj Vivanta on February 1 and at the Kumaraguru College of Technology on February 2, from 10 a.m. onwards.

The 19th edition of the education fair will bring together delegates from consulates, 50 plus top international universities and colleges all under one roof.

The fair will be a one-stop platform for aspiring students to gather information on overseas education. It will give them a holistic opportunity to interact with colleagues, universities, consulates and agencies from across the globe. Seminars and scholarships, visa counselling and financial assistance for students will be part of the fair.

The fair will be inaugurated by Coimbatore Corporation Commissoner M. Prathap.

Sarath Kumar Velayutham, Head of Admissions, Learners Cortex Magoosh, will address the audience on the topic ‘USA as an Education Hub and Visa Processing’, and Yuvish Singh, Senior Associate - Global Business Development, MPOWER Financing, will speak on ‘Financing your Education’.

A panel discussion on ‘Educational Loans’ will be moderated by Kausalya Devi, Lead District Manager. The speakers for the panel discussion are Inbarasu, Regional Manager, SBI. and Mr. Yuvish Singh.