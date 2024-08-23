The Hindu Education Plus International Education Fair concludes in Coimbatore

Students aspiring to pursue education in USA, European Union countries, Australia and other destinations visited the Kumaraguru College of Technology on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second of the two-day event marking the 20th edition of The Hindu Education Plus International Education Fair 2024, presented by FES Study Abroad, powered by Fragomen India and Bank of Maharashtra, witnessed students seeking guidance on visas, scholarships and related information at the stalls.

At the inaugural session, Vijila Edwin Kennedy, Principal, Kumaraguru College of Liberal Arts and Science (KCLAS), elaborated on the evolving landscape of global education amid changing geopolitical dynamic shifts in global politics that were influencing students’ choices for overseas education. She said new countries were also emerging as popular choices for students. Citing the data of External Affairs Ministry, Dr. Kennedy said 2.41 million Indian students had pursued education abroad, marking a 20% increase from the previous year.

The inaugural session was followed by presentations on ‘Study in France’ by Shruti Joseph, Manager, Campus France, Chennai; ‘Strategise Your Study Abroad Journey with Us’ by Manjusha Ravindranath, Regional Programme Manager, FES Study Abroad powered by Fragomen; and ‘Your 5 Steps to U.S. Higher Education’ by Shanthi Mohan, an Education USA Advisor.

The event was presented by FES Study Abroad, powered by Fragomen India and Bank of Maharashtra. Knowledge partners included Education USA and Campus France. Associate partners were Harvest Abroad Studies and HDFC Credila. Bank of Baroda served as the global banking partner; Unimoni as the Forex and travel partner; State Bank of India and Union Bank of India as regional banking partners; and Kumaraguru College of Technology as the venue partner.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.