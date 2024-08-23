GIFT a SubscriptionGift
The Hindu Education Plus International Education Fair concludes in Coimbatore

Updated - August 23, 2024 08:52 pm IST

Published - August 23, 2024 08:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Satish Kumar Sagadevan (left), Associate Director, International Relations, Kumaraguru Institutions, and Vijila Edwin Kennedy (right) , Principal, Kumarguru College of Liberal Arts and Science, take part in the inaugural session on the second day of The Hindu Education Plus International Education Fair on the Kumaraguru Campus in Coimbatore on Friday.

Satish Kumar Sagadevan (left), Associate Director, International Relations, Kumaraguru Institutions, and Vijila Edwin Kennedy (right) , Principal, Kumarguru College of Liberal Arts and Science, take part in the inaugural session on the second day of The Hindu Education Plus International Education Fair on the Kumaraguru Campus in Coimbatore on Friday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Students aspiring to pursue education in USA, European Union countries, Australia and other destinations visited the Kumaraguru College of Technology on Friday.

The second of the two-day event marking the 20th edition of The Hindu Education Plus International Education Fair 2024, presented by FES Study Abroad, powered by Fragomen India and Bank of Maharashtra, witnessed students seeking guidance on visas, scholarships and related information at the stalls.

Students being apprised of higher educational opportunities abroad on the second day of The Hindu Education Plus International Education Fair on the Kumaraguru Campus in Coimbatore on Friday.

Students being apprised of higher educational opportunities abroad on the second day of The Hindu Education Plus International Education Fair on the Kumaraguru Campus in Coimbatore on Friday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

At the inaugural session, Vijila Edwin Kennedy, Principal, Kumaraguru College of Liberal Arts and Science (KCLAS), elaborated on the evolving landscape of global education amid changing geopolitical dynamic shifts in global politics that were influencing students’ choices for overseas education. She said new countries were also emerging as popular choices for students. Citing the data of External Affairs Ministry, Dr. Kennedy said 2.41 million Indian students had pursued education abroad, marking a 20% increase from the previous year.

The inaugural session was followed by presentations on ‘Study in France’ by Shruti Joseph, Manager, Campus France, Chennai; ‘Strategise Your Study Abroad Journey with Us’ by Manjusha Ravindranath, Regional Programme Manager, FES Study Abroad powered by Fragomen; and ‘Your 5 Steps to U.S. Higher Education’ by Shanthi Mohan, an Education USA Advisor.

The event was presented by FES Study Abroad, powered by Fragomen India and Bank of Maharashtra. Knowledge partners included Education USA and Campus France. Associate partners were Harvest Abroad Studies and HDFC Credila. Bank of Baroda served as the global banking partner; Unimoni as the Forex and travel partner; State Bank of India and Union Bank of India as regional banking partners; and Kumaraguru College of Technology as the venue partner.

