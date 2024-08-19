The Hindu Education Plus International Education Fair 2024 to be held in Coimbatore on August 22, 23

The 20th edition of The Hindu Education Plus International Education Fair presented by FES Study Abroad powered by Fragomen India and Bank of Maharashtra will be held at Taj Vivanta in Coimbatore on August 22 and at Kumaraguru College of Technology on August 23.

The fair is being held in seven major cities in India till August 30. The event will bring together a diverse array of international universities, colleges, financial institutions, and consulates to provide comprehensive guidance and opportunities for students aspiring to study abroad.

With a focus on personalised student interaction, visa counselling, seminars, scholarships, and financial assistance, the event aims to empower students with the tools and information needed to navigate their educational journey abroad.

The fair will include sessions with consulate education experts, providing insights into the application processes and cultural nuances of various countries. Top-tier universities from around the world will participate, offering students a wide range of academic programmes and research opportunities. Visa counselling sessions will help students understand the intricacies of visa applications and requirements.

Informative seminars will cover topics such as scholarship applications, financial aid, and career prospects. Guidance on financial planning and assistance will be a key highlight, addressing the financial concerns of students and their families.

The event will be presented by FES Study Abroad powered by Fragomen India and Bank of Maharashtra. Knowledge partner from USA is Education USA and from France is Campus France. Associate partners are Harvest Abroad Studies and HDFC Credila; global banking partner is Bank of Baroda; Forex and Travel partner is Unimoni; regional banking partners are State Bank of India and Union Bank of India. The venue partner for the event is Kumaraguru College of Technology, Coimbatore. Visitors can participate in UFLY slogan contest at the Unimoni stall and win travel vouchers and scholarships as prizes.

For sponsorship and stall enquiries, contact: 99622 26550 | 90940 41021. To register, scan the QR code or visit:: https://newsth.live/IEF2024ED