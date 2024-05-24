The Hindu Education Plus guidance programme to be held in Krishnagiri tomorrow

Rajalakshmi Institute of Technology jointly with The Hindu Education Plus is organising a guidance programme for TNEA/JEE/NEET counselling at RKV Residency in Krishnagiri on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jayaprakash Gandhi, career consultant and analyst, will speak to students who passed Class 12 on TNEA, JEE and NEET. The Hindu Education Plus calls all aspirants to participate and have their doubts clarified by domain experts and counsellors at the programme.

The registration for the event will commence at 9 a.m. and the programme will be from 9.30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

One of the lucky participants will be eligible for merit scholarship For further queries contact 9003077030.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.