GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

The Hindu Education Plus guidance programme to be held in Krishnagiri tomorrow

Published - May 24, 2024 07:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Rajalakshmi Institute of Technology jointly with The Hindu Education Plus is organising a guidance programme for TNEA/JEE/NEET counselling at RKV Residency in Krishnagiri on Sunday.

Jayaprakash Gandhi, career consultant and analyst, will speak to students who passed Class 12 on TNEA, JEE and NEET. The Hindu Education Plus calls all aspirants to participate and have their doubts clarified by domain experts and counsellors at the programme.

The registration for the event will commence at 9 a.m. and the programme will be from 9.30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

One of the lucky participants will be eligible for merit scholarship For further queries contact 9003077030.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.