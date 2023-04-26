The Hindu Education Plus Career Fair on April 29 & 30 in Coimbatore

April 26, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Education Plus Career Fair 2023 that is to take place in Coimbatore on April 29 and 30 will feature guidance sessions handled by domain experts, and an exhaustive exhibition to empower young minds to make informed career decisions through the right choice of courses and colleges.

The 20th edition of the event at G.D. Auditorium, Gedee Car Museum Building, Avinashi Road, will encompass talks by eminent speakers: Anusha Ravi, CEO, Park Group of Institutions, on ‘Futuristic Engineering Courses for Next Decade’; Raja D. Pechimuthu, Motivational speaker on ‘Dream Big, K. Saravanan, Founder of KS Academy on ‘CA as Career Option’; and Tanuj Singh, Zonal Head, Maya Academy of Advanced Cinematics, on ‘Future in Animation, VFX and Gaming as Careers’.

On the second day, Jayaprakash Gandhi, Career Consultant and Analyst, will orient the students on ‘Emerging Technology for Future Career’. The event will culminate with a talk on ‘Art and Commerce as a Career’ by K. Karunakaran, Chief Executive Officer, Hindusthan Educational Institutions.

The career fair is presented by Park Group of Institutions and associated partners are DJ Education and Training MAAC, Maya Academy of Advanced Creativity, GTTI, Karunya Deemed University, Hindustan Educational and Charitable Trust and Sri Shakthi Institute of Engineering and Technology.

For enquiries, dial 9952851100 and to register, log on to: bit.ly/THEPCC2023 or scan the QR code.