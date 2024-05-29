The Hindu Education Plus Career Fair in Coimbatore on May 31 and June 1

The Hindu Education Plus Career Fair 2024 will be held on May 31 and June 1 from 10 a.m. at G.D Naidu Auditorium on Avinashi Road in Coimbatore.

The fair is aimed at empowering aspiring young minds to make informed career decisions and help them choose the right courses and colleges. Top educational and financial institutions from across India will be present at the fair. There will be interesting sessions by eminent speakers on both the days.

On May 31, Anusha Ravi, CEO, Park Group of Institutions, will address participants on “Careers in Aerospace and Trending Engineering Courses” at 10.45 a.m., followed by T. Purusothaman, secretary, Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2024, who will speak on “Unlock Your Engineering Future: Mastering the Admission Process”.

S.T. Ramesh, Dean, Academic, and Chairman, Centralised Admission Committee, NIT, Tiruchirapalli, will speak on “Preparation for Joint Entrance Examination & Admission to IITS / NITS / IIITS / CFTIS“ from 12. 15 p.m to 1 p.m.

Raja Atmamayan, Chief Transformation Enabler, Ascent Transformation Ventures, will address the participants on the topic “Crafting your Future Powered by 4 Essential ‘P’s.

On June 1,Jayaprakash Gandhi, Career Consultant and Analyst, will speak on “Preparing for the Counselling” from 10.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m.

Charles Godwin, HR Leader and Public Speaker, Zoho Corporation, Chennai, will speak on the topic “Embrace your next level “ from 11.30 a.m. to 12.15 p.m.

Dharani, IAS officer trainee, will address students on the subject “Civil Services as a career” from 12.15 p.m. to 1 p.m.

The sessions on both the days will be moderated by Saravana Kumar R., Chairman, Computer Society of India, Coimbatore Chapter and former Director of Cognizant Technology Solutions.

The career fair is presented by Park Group of Institutions, associated partners are DJ Education and Training, Maya Academy of Advanced Creativity, Sri Ramakrishna Educational Institutions, and The Institute of Charted Accountants of India.

For more details, contact: 9952851100. Interested participants can register at https://newsth.live/THCFC2024E