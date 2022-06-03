The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling Fair in Coimbatore on June 4 & 5

The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling Fair 2022 will be held at Brookfield Mall in the city on June 4 and 5 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Students from Classes IX and XII, graduates looking for higher education or career opportunities and those aspiring to pursue higher education overseas, and parents can attend the fair. Representatives from Engineering, Medicine, Law, Hotel Management and training institutes will interact with the students and parents. There will be a host of seminars to be held on both days by eminent personalities from various ﬁelds.

Presenting sponsor for the event is Sri Krishna Institutions, and co-sponsors are Shiv Nadar University, Sri Shakthi Institute of Engineering and Technology, KGiSL Institutions, MAAAC Education and Training, Karunya Deemed University and SNS Institution.

On Saturday at 11.30 a.m., there will be a panel discussion on what form of education is the right choice to build a better future, wherein M. Akila, Principal, KPR College of Engineering and Technology, will speak on technical education, Venkatesh Palanisamy, Dean, TNAU, on agriculture education, K.S. Jean Marshalin, faculty in-charge of Science, Sri Krishna College of Arts and Science, about science-based education, N. Senthil Kumar of Royal Care Hospital on medical education, Advocate V. Nandakumar on legal education, and S. Gurugnambika of Avinashilingam College of Home Science will speak on arts education.

The session will be moderated by Kavidasan, Director of Roots Group of Companies.

To register online, students can log on to https://bit.ly/ 3t66JwH or scan the QR code.