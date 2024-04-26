GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling fair in Coimbatore on April 28

Industry experts and academic professionals will be delivering insightful sessions on various subjects such as engineering, medicine, arts and science, and management studies at the one-day event

April 26, 2024 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Ramakrishna Educational Institutions presents The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling 2024, an educational and career counselling event for students and young professionals on April 28, 2024, at the GD Naidu Auditorium on Avinashi Road in Coimbatore.

Industry experts and academic professionals will be delivering insightful sessions on various subjects such as engineering, medicine, arts and science, and management studies at the one-day event starting at 10 a.m.

The sessions include; Opportunities in sustainable agriculture and agri-business by Geetha Lakshmi, Vice-Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University; Demystifying engineering: exploring diverse branches and career paths by N.R. Alamelu, Principal, Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College, Coimbatore; The thriving world of information technology: opportunities and skillsets by Balakumar Thangavelu, Director - CSR, India Head - Outreach, Cognizant Technology Solutions; Charting your course in finance and accounts by G.K. Shrinivas, FCA, CPA, LLB Chartered Accountant; Taking flight: exploring careers in aerospace engineering by P. Krishnakumar,CEO & Secretary, Nehru Group of Institutions; Navigating the dynamic landscape of allied health sciences by R. Murugesan, Chairman - SSREC, Coimbatore, Failing Forward with Spirit of Leadership by Narendran P.R., Behaviour Trainer, and Leadership Coach; The path to civil services: a rewarding career choice by P. Kanagaraj, Free IAS Exam Coach and Head of Department, Political Science, Government Arts College, Coimbatore; and How to prepare for your bright future, session on key soft skills development by R. Saravana Kumar, Chairman - Computer Society of India, Coimbatore Chapter.

Career handbooks aimed at equipping attendees with information for making decisions about their futures will be distributed at the venue. The event is sponsored by the presenting partner Sri Ramakrishna Educational Institutions and associate partners: Sri Sai Ranganathan Engineering College and Nehru Group of Institutions. Entry is free.

| Photo Credit:

For more information, prospective attendees are encouraged to contact the organizers at +91 99528 51100 or visit newsth.live/THCFCO2024 or scan the QR Code.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.