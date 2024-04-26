The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling fair in Coimbatore on April 28

April 26, 2024 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Sri Ramakrishna Educational Institutions presents The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling 2024, an educational and career counselling event for students and young professionals on April 28, 2024, at the GD Naidu Auditorium on Avinashi Road in Coimbatore.

Industry experts and academic professionals will be delivering insightful sessions on various subjects such as engineering, medicine, arts and science, and management studies at the one-day event starting at 10 a.m.

The sessions include; Opportunities in sustainable agriculture and agri-business by Geetha Lakshmi, Vice-Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University; Demystifying engineering: exploring diverse branches and career paths by N.R. Alamelu, Principal, Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College, Coimbatore; The thriving world of information technology: opportunities and skillsets by Balakumar Thangavelu, Director - CSR, India Head - Outreach, Cognizant Technology Solutions; Charting your course in finance and accounts by G.K. Shrinivas, FCA, CPA, LLB Chartered Accountant; Taking flight: exploring careers in aerospace engineering by P. Krishnakumar,CEO & Secretary, Nehru Group of Institutions; Navigating the dynamic landscape of allied health sciences by R. Murugesan, Chairman - SSREC, Coimbatore, Failing Forward with Spirit of Leadership by Narendran P.R., Behaviour Trainer, and Leadership Coach; The path to civil services: a rewarding career choice by P. Kanagaraj, Free IAS Exam Coach and Head of Department, Political Science, Government Arts College, Coimbatore; and How to prepare for your bright future, session on key soft skills development by R. Saravana Kumar, Chairman - Computer Society of India, Coimbatore Chapter.

Career handbooks aimed at equipping attendees with information for making decisions about their futures will be distributed at the venue. The event is sponsored by the presenting partner Sri Ramakrishna Educational Institutions and associate partners: Sri Sai Ranganathan Engineering College and Nehru Group of Institutions. Entry is free.

For more information, prospective attendees are encouraged to contact the organizers at +91 99528 51100 or visit newsth.live/THCFCO2024 or scan the QR Code.