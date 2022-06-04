The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling Fair begins in Coimbatore

The opening day of The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling Fair 2022 saw 15 educational institutions across the city putting up stalls, showcasing the various disciplines available in their colleges, at the Brookefields Mall here on Saturday.

Faculty members from the colleges interacted with the students and parents regarding the opportunities available for higher education in disciplines such as engineering, medicine, law, hotel management, design, arts and science.

S. Malarvizhi, Chairperson and Managing Trustee, Sri Krishna Institutions, interacting with students at The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling Fair 2022 in Coimbatore on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

S. Malarvizhi, Chairperson and Managing Trustee, Sri Krishna Institutions, inaugurated the fair along with S. Sundaresan, vice-president, Advertisement, The Hindu, and Dr. Kavidasan, Director, Roots Industries India Limited.

Ms. Malarvizhi said this event was an opportunity for educational institutions to create awareness among students about the recent trends in various disciplines and guide them for their future.

“A lot of students will get benefited from this fair, which helps them see the outside world and gives immense opportunity to know about the industry,” she added.

Kayalvizhi, a 17-year-old school student, who wants to pursue her higher education in agriculture, said the fair was helpful for her to clear the doubts related to various higher educational courses.

Ram Kumar, a parent, said, “Many stalls with higher education streams at a same place helped the parents and students compare and analyse their areas of interest.”

The two-day event is organised by The Hindu, with the presenting sponsor being Sri Krishna Institutions. The co-sponsors are Shiv Nadar University, Sri Shakthi Institute of Engineering and Technology, KGiSL Institutions, Maya Academy of Advanced Cinematics (MAAC), Karunya Deemed University and SNS Institutions.