The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling Fair 2024 opens up paths to success

Insights into the transformation happening in the realm of higher education and opportunities in store were provided in substantial measures to students by experts during The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling Fair 2024 in Coimbatore on Friday.

The first of the two-day event titled ‘Chart your path to success’ encompassed four sessions on subjects ranging from the enlarged ambit of aeronautical engineering and the dynamics of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions to the pathway to Indian Institutes of Technology and National Institutes of Technology.

The sessions were handled by Anusha Ravi, Chief Executive Officer, Park Institutions; T. Purushothaman, Secretary, Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions, 2024; Raja Atmamayan, Chief Transformation Enabler, Ascent Transformation Ventures; and S.T. Ramesh, Dean (Academic) and Chairman, Centralised Admission Committee, National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi.

Space tourism, launch of numerous satellites for multifarious applications, increase in number of airports, and presence of multinational companies in aeronautical domain have enlarged career opportunities for students interested in this field, Dr. Anusha Ravi said, in her presentation on ‘Careers in Aerospace and Trending Engineering Courses’. Aeronautical applications were also well suited for wind energy and drone technologies, she said.

Speaking on TNEA 2024 Online Counselling Guidelines, T. Purushothaman, explained how seat matrix was arrived at based on ranking, factoring in reservation.

Prof. Ramesh dwelt on preparation for Joint Entrance Examination and admission to IITs, NITs, and Indian Institutes of Information Technology. Students could straddle preparation for both Plus Two and Joint Entrance Examination through adopting strategic study methods, prioritising tasks, and time management techniques with a sense of self-discipline.

Emphasising on conceptual learning, Prof. Ramesh said periodic revision and mock tests will place the students in a strong position to crack the JEE.

Mr. Raja Atmamayan explained how the four Ps: Passion, progress, pioneering spirit, and perfection, will serve as the foundation for the other four Ps: Pay, promotion, profit, prospects. Life will be enriched by infusing a sense of purpose, he said.

The career fair is presented by Park Group of Institutions, associated partners are DJ Education and Training MAAC Maya Academy of Advanced Creativity, Sri Ramakrishna Educational Institutions, Coimbatore, and The Institute of Charted Accountants of India

