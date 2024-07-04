The Hindu Coimbatore office shifted

The Hindu Editorial which was functioning at 19/20, LIC Road, ATT Colony, Coimbatore 641 018 has shifted to 391/1 part & 391/2, Kamarajar Road, Coimbatore 641 015. For news related queries, contact the new address or phone 0422-2212572/2217538.
Published - July 04, 2024 07:09 pm IST
The Hindu Editorial which was functioning at 19/20, LIC Road, ATT Colony, Coimbatore 641 018 has shifted to 391/1 part & 391/2, Kamarajar Road, Coimbatore 641 015. For news related queries, contact the new address or phone 0422-2212572/2217538.
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.