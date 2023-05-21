ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindu Car-Free Sundays offers platform for pet lovers to meet and exchange ideas

May 21, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Participants walk their pets at The Hindu Car-Free Sundays event held on Race Course Road in Coimbatore city on May 21. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

“I drove from Vadavalli with my seven-year-old son to be part of The Hindu Car-Free Sundays event. Pets are not allowed in my apartment. But I had pets in my hometown in Tirunelveli district. This is a wonderful reminder to me and a new experience for my son,” said N. Dharmaraj.

The Hindu Car-Free Sundays, a joint initiative with the Coimbatore Smart City, Coimbatore Municipal Corporation, and Coimbatore City Police, hosted events titled ‘Pets’ Day Out’ in association with partners — Barkathon, Pets 101, YNOT Photography and RJ Pet House— from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on May 21.

A few of the participants with their pets at The Hindu Car-Free Sundays event. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

A runway featuring the pets brought by people — from rabbits to dogs such as St. Bernards, German Shepherds, American Bulldogs, Golden Retrievers, and Pitbull Terriers - brightened the morning of Coimbatoreans.

Founder of Barkathon Manoj Krishna Kumar, who had brought his 11-month-old black Bully Kutta named Bheem, said the event was aimed at enabling pet parents have an arena to meet and exchange ideas. “Not many pet parents get a chance to socialise. The event also features a stall with healthy snack options for dogs,” he said.

Children at the The Hindu Car-Free Sundays event on Race Course Road in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

C. Sundararajan had brought along his two-year-old German Miniature Pinscher ‘Pink’ for the event. “I have been raising stray or abandoned dogs for over 20 years. Around 140 dogs that were used for testing in a medical laboratory in Bengaluru were released by the government a few years ago and distributed to trustable nurturers. My daughter is a part of the Blue Cross and she was given two of the rescued dogs. ‘Pink’ is one of them.”

S. Senthil Valavan,  Director, Coimbatore International Airport, speaking at The Hindu Car-Free Sundays event on Race Course Road in Coimbatore city. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

The Hindu Car-Free Sundays also saw performances by students of Meelkazhani Silambam (martial arts) Training Academy, Poikkal Kuthirai artists, and Zumba trainers.

S. Senthil Valavan, Director, Coimbatore International Airport, who threw some hoops at the basketball event, said, “It is very a good initiative, especially for children.”

The sports partner is Decathlon, radio partner is Radio City, fitness partner is cult.fit, event partner is BAM, media partner is  Hindu Tamil Thisai, entertainment partner is Footloose, academy partner is RARS, community partner is RAAC ‘Alagana Kovai’, NGO partner is We Wonder Women, storytelling partner is ACEnovation and gaming partner is SK Games House.

