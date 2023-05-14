The Hindu Car-Free Sundays lifts spirits on Mother’s Day in Coimbatore

May 14, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Mother’s Day fervour filled the air at The Hindu Car-Free Sundays event on Race Course Road in Coimbatore on Sunday (May 14).

In the second week of the event, held from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., the special guests — SSVM Institutions Founder and Managing Trustee Manimekalai Mohan, Sri Krishna Sweets Director Vaishnavi Krishnan, Aram Foundation Managing Trustee S. Latha, social media influencer Kamalarani and fitness therapist Jayamahesh — elaborated on the importance of motherhood .

Ms. Manimekalai said, “The younger generation of today is missing out on the social and cultural experiences that we witnessed in our youth. This event is a way to let children familiarise themselves with those experiences. Every mother struggles to bring up her children. Only a right mother can give a right citizen to the nation.”

Ms. Latha said, “Mother Earth is not partial or prejudiced. We can learn from her. Concern and guidance must be shown to all children at every given opportunity,” she said.

“This event is a huge recognition, especially for young mothers,” said Ms. Vaishnavi.

Encouraging mothers today to spend more time with their children, Ms. Jayamahesh said, “In this fast-paced world, we are forgetting to be there for our children. We must ensure to mould good citizens for our country.”

S. Banupriya, mother of an eight-year-old girl, said the event provided a platform for her daughter to experience the traditional art forms. “This is very different from our routine and it encourages us to stay sprightly,” she said.

M. Haritha, an non-resident Indian from the United States said, “Such events help to keep the children away from the television. They can learn, be inspired and imbibe healthy qualities through such cultural events.”

The sports partner is Decathlon, the event partner is BAM, the entertainment partner is Footloose, the academy partner is RARS, the community partner is RAAC ‘Alagana Kovai’, and the NGO partner is ‘We Wonder Women’. The photography partner is Camouflageclicks Photography, the storytelling partner is ACEnovation, the radio partner is Radio City and the TV partner is Puthiyathalaimurai.