The Hindu Car-Free Sundays in Coimbatore from May 7

May 05, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A joint initiative by the Coimbatore Smart City, Coimbatore Municipal Corporation, and Coimbatore City Police, the event to be held from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Race Course Road will be filled with fun activities for adults and children with a focus on fitness and good health.

After a successful edition in Chennai, The Hindu Car-Free Sundays is back in Coimbatore from Sunday (May 7).

A joint initiative by the Coimbatore Smart City, Coimbatore Municipal Corporation, and Coimbatore City Police, the event to be held from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Race Course Road will be filled with fun activities for adults and children with a focus on fitness and good health. The programmes will include yoga, dance fitness, beatboxing sessions, children’s creative corner, skating, cycling and live music performance. For 800 metres, the road will be open to people to join in these activities and enjoy their Sunday morning.

Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, Coimbatore city police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, Coimbatore Corporation Commisioner M. Prathap, and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) N. Mathivanan will inaugurate the event on Sunday.

The sports partner is Decathlon, event partner is BAM, entertainment partner is Footloose, academy partner is RARS, community partner is RAAC ‘Alagana Kovai’, and NGO partner is ‘We Wonder Women’. The photography partner is Camouflageclicks Photography, storytelling partner is ACEnovation, radio partner is Radio City and TV partner is Puthiyathalaimurai.

