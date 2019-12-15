The Hindu – Business Line ‘Commodity Talk’ workshops from Dec. 17 to 19

The Hindu – Business Line Club, in association with Multi Commodity Exchange Investor Protection Fund, will conduct workshops on commodity market for B-School and post graduate students in Salem, Erode and Tiruchengode.

The ‘Commodity Talk’ will be held in Salem, Tiruchengode and Erode between December 17 and 19.

Shrikant Kaundinya , Training and Education function, Multi Commodity Exchange, Mumbai will be the resource person for the workshops here.

The workshops will be held at multiple locations in Salem, Tiruchengode and Erode.

In Salem, the workshops will be held at Sona School of Management, Sona College of Technology, and at Department of Management Studies, Periyar University on December 18.

In Tiruchengode, it will be at Vivekanandha Institute of Information and Management Studies and at Department of Management Studies, Mahendra Engineering College on December 17 and 19 respectively.

In Erode, the event will be held at Department of Management Studies, Kongu Engineering College, on December 19.

The aim of the workshop is to create a platform for the students to learn the concept of commodity market in a more pragmatic way.

A major highlight of the workshop is that there will be a live demonstration of commodity market interface.

Business Line Club is an initiative of The Hindu Group to educate students by imparting practical knowledge and preparing them for the future corporate challenges.

The BL Club organises various student-centric programmes, including workshops on equity markets, commodity markets,investment awareness, business newspaper reading workshops, and interview preparation workshops and various others.

MCX is the country’s largest commodity derivatives exchange.