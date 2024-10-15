GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘The best tribute to Abdul Kalam is to make his dream come true’

Published - October 15, 2024 06:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Special edition of ‘The Hindu in School’ on the theme ‘Students’ Solidarity’ was distributed to the students in 25 Coimbatore Corporation-run schools by P. Guhan, Director of Sri Ramakrishna Institute for Oncology Research on Tuesday.

Special edition of ‘The Hindu in School’ on the theme ‘Students’ Solidarity’ was distributed to the students in 25 Coimbatore Corporation-run schools by P. Guhan, Director of Sri Ramakrishna Institute for Oncology Research on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

”Former President of India A.P.J. Abdul Kalam always wanted students to have a dream to achieve greatness, get empowered through education and elevate India to the status of superpower nation. A well-developed India was his grand dream and longing. He believed that the students can make it become true. The best way you can pay tribute to him is to make his dream come true,” said P. Guhan, Director of Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Oncology and Research, in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

Dr. Guhan joined hands with ‘The Hindu In School’ to celebrate the birth anniversary of Kalam at Coimbatore Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School at RS Puram (West) and distributed the special edition of ‘The Hindu in School’ —on the theme ‘Students’ Solidarity’ — to the students in 25 Corporation-run schools. The initiative was aimed to create awareness among students on Kalam’s vision, to inculcate the habit of reading and throw light on how students can contribute to society. Sweets were distributed to students in the presence of John Fathima Raj, Head Master of the school. The students also took an oath by repeating the golden words of Kalam on self-motivation. 

Published - October 15, 2024 06:46 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.