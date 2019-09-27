The 18th Fabindia Experience Centre opens at Race Course in Coimbatore

Something about old wooden staircases and banisters is irresistible. And when that stairway leads up to a guaranteed good time of shopping, that is a bonus. Nooks and corners of an old old building in Race Course that everyone feared would be razed down to make way for yet another high rise, has instead been tweaked, polished and patched up to be converted into a 6, 188 square feet of luxury store.

The posh new Fabindia Experience Centre occupies the building that was around the late 1850s a tea company. You will still get tea here but in the Organic Wellness Centre that has a bewildering array of offerings for detox, a good night’s sleep, a glowing skin, joint aches and of course weight loss. The wellness department offers a consultation with a Delhi-based nutritionist whose virtual presence is available to you. One is graciously offered a basket of tea options and once you choose (try the ginger turmeric ginger one) a cup of tea is made then and there and served to you.

Of course every thing in this section is certified organic. The glint of mirrors reflect the wooden polished floors and create the impression of a sprawling space. Apart from the linen, jewellery and pottery that all Fabindia regulars are acquainted with, there is another thoughtful surprise

For the kids

One part of the floor has been earmarked for children. Called TugBug, it is a place parents can leave their kids and give their undivided attention to shopping. The children have plenty of stuff to do at the activity centre. From playing in a sandpit and getting messy with clay to doing puzzles and reading, kids can be kept happy for hours there. They will be supervised too.

Info you can use 184 Race Course Road (near Thomas Park), Coimbatore

9345175018

Timings: 10.30 am - 8. 30 pm

Fabcafe is open till 10.30 pm

There is a much desired alteration studio that will loosen, tighten, shorten clothes you buy then and there; there is an impressive collection of curtains and bed linen, plenty of kids’ wear besides all the old fabindia favourite kurtas, shirts, stoles and dupattas. A design studio with helpful staff will share decor ideas with you if you so desire. On your way out, or on your way in if you want to fortify yourself before a shopping marathon, drop into Fabcafe that is charmingly done up in bright walls painted with big flowers, comfortable seating and a menu that promises healthy fare.

This is the 18th Experience Centre in the country.

P.S For those who may find it difficult to negotiate the staircase, charming as it may be, there is a lift.