Watch | The 105-year-old grandma who was awarded Padma Shri

23 February 2021 15:14 IST

A video featuring 105-year-old R. Pappammal, who won the Padma Shri for agriculture this year.

Meet R Pappammal, an organic farmer from Coimbatore. She is 105-years-old and was awarded the Padma Shri this year for popularising organic farming. Pappammal comes from a generation of farmers who believe in doing the hard work themselves. She owns a 2.5-acre farm in her village Thekkampatti. Over the years, she has worked closely with the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University.

Read more here: Padma Shri at 105, meet the Coimbatore grandma who is giving a leg up to organic farming

Advertising

Advertising