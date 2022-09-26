Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam stages protest against chapter on varna system in CBSE textbooks

Members of the outfit opposed the Union Government introducing a chapter on the varna system with pictorial representation, in class VI History textbooks

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
September 26, 2022 14:08 IST

Members of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) tearing the pages of the CBSE textbook that mention about the varna system, in front of the Coimbatore Collectorate on September 26, 2022 | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Members of the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) led by its general secretary K. Ramakrishnan staged a protest in front of the District Collector office here on Monday, demanding to remove a chapter on the varna system from the textbook of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

More than 30 members of the outfit raised slogans against the Union Government for introducing a chapter on the varna system with pictorial representation, in class VI History textbooks. They also tore copies of the chapter and demanded to immediately delete it.

Mr. Ramakrishnan said, the chapter denigrates the working class people of this country and instills hatred in the minds of the school children by creating a difference in society. The police detained all of them.

