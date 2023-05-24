‘Thanneer Pandals’ to beat summer heat in Coimbatore

May 24, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A thanneer pandal was inaugurated by Mayor Kalpana and Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap at the Gandhipuram bus stand to provide relief to people from summer heat and to prevent dehydration.

People were given neer mor (spiced buttermilk), fruits, and oral rehydration salts (ORS) besides caps and pamphlets to educate them about the hot weather condition..

Similar camps were organised in many places of the city. In west zone, camps were held at Mettupalayam bus stand, Vadavalli bus terminus, Kumarasamy Kulam, Krishnampathy lake, Gandhipark bus stop, Poomarket bus stop and Edayarpalayam Junction. In south zone, Telungupalayam Pirivu, Sivalaya Junction, Kuniyamuthur Jjunction, Sundakkamuthur bus stop, Kovaipudur, South Zone office, near Ponkaliamman temple at Kurichi Kulam, Sundarapuram payment collection centre, near SIDCO and Railway Community Centre on Sarada Mill Road were selected for providing the items to the people.

In north zone, camps were organised at Thudiyalur bus stand, Ganapathy bus stand, Surya Hospital in Anna Nagar, Chathiram Street, Saravanampatti and Gandhima Nagar. In East Zones, Singanallur bus stand, Kalapatti Road, Hopes bus stop and Sowripalayam bus stop; and in central zone, Gandhipuram central bus stand, Gandhipuram town bus stand, Ukkadam bus stand, Government Hospital bus stand, Railway station bus stand and Corporation Office bus stand were selected.

A total of 33 summer camps are to be organised. Under the camps in each ward, a nurse will be allocated to provide ORS sachets, glucose powder and awareness pamphlets to the people.