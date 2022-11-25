  1. EPaper
Thanjavur Corpn. official held on cheating charges

November 25, 2022 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

An Inspector in the Regional Audit Wing in Thanjavur Corporation was arrested on charges of cheating here on Thursday. According to the police, P. Tamizharasi (53) of Mettur in Salem is presently working in Thanjavur Corporation. While she was working for Salem Corporation in 2019, she allegedly took ₹ 7 lakh from Nelson (30) of Villupuram district promising agovernment job. But she reneged on the promise, and Nelson lodged a complaint with the Suramangalam police in Salem city. The police registered a case under Sections 420 and 506 (i) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested her on Thursday evening. She was produced before the court, where she was granted bail.

