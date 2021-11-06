Coimbatore

Thammampatti receives 100 mm rainfall

Thammampatti in the district received 100 mm rainfall during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The rainfall recorded in other places are: Yercaud 41 mm, Gangavalli 32 mm and Anaimaduvu 12 mm. No untoward incidents were reported due to rain in the district.

In Erode district, Gunderipallam received the maximum of 24 mm rainfall, followed by Nambiyur 14 mm, Kodiveri 12 mm, Gobichettipalayam 11.4 mm, Elanthakuttaimedu 5.4 mm and Varattupallam 4.8 mm.

In Namakkal district, Kolli Hills recorded 54 mm rainfall followed by Mohanur 24 mm and Namakkal 16 mm.


