January 03, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The 7th edition of the district conference of the Thamizhnadu Brahmin Association (THAMBRAAS) will held at the Hindusthan College of Arts & Science on January 7 and 8 after a gap of 20 years.

THAMBRAAS district president N.S Ramesh and conference coordinator Sriram said in a release that as many as 10,000 people from the Brahmin community are expected to attend the conference. .