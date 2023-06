June 24, 2023 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - HOSUR

The Block Development Officer of Thally was among three persons held by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anticorruption here on Friday evening.

The accused Nagarathinam, BDO of Thally, Murali, Deputy BDO, and BDO Assistant Puttanna had taken bribe of ₹12,000, ₹8,000 and ₹1,000 respectively from a private company for issuing No Objection Certificate. In a raid carried out late Friday evening, the three accused were caught red-handed and held for interrogation.