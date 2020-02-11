Thalaivasal veterinary college will become functional this year: Minister Radhakrishnan

Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K.Radhakrishnan said that the proposed veterinary college on the premises of the Advanced Institute for Integrated Research on Livestock and Animal Sciences at Thalaivasal here would become functional this year.

At the valediction of the three-day farmers’ exhibition at Thalaivasal, Mr. Radhakrishnan said “the veterinary college would begin functioning this year and 40 seats would be available in the first year. Construction of the college building will be completed at the earliest.”

The three-day exhibition with 224 stalls was inaugurated by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday. Livestock, poultry, Aavin, various government departments, modern farm equipment and products of farmer producer groups were displayed. Mr. Radhakrishnan said that close to 5 lakh people from various parts of the State visited the exhibition. “Apart from farmers from across the State, school students also visited and various sessions were hosted as part of the event to guide students on job opportunities in the sector,” Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

Mr. Radhakrishnan said that researchers from across the globe contacted him and the government and congratulated for setting up the park here. He added that the 1000-acre park set up at a cost of ₹1,022 crore would house veterinary sciences college, processing centre for dairy and meat products and facility to preserve of native species.

Minister for Agriculture R. Doraikannu said that various schemes introduced by the State Government had helped farmers improve their livelihood.