Thailand national, who tested negative for COVID-19, dies in Coimbatore

A Thailand national who had tested negative for COVID-19 died of other health complications at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), where he was quarantined with symptoms of the virus, on Tuesday.

The CMCH administration said that the man, aged 49, died due to complications of diabetic nephropathy and septicaemia.

The deceased has been identified as Donrosak Khamidoi (49) from Songkhla who had come to Coimbatore with a group of Thailand nationals for a tour a week ago.

Khamidoi was sent to CMCH after he was found to have symptoms of COVID-19, when the group had come to board a flight to Singapore late on Saturday.

CMCH Dean B. Asokan said that the man had been suffering from diabetes for a long time and he had diabetic foot ulcers and cellulitis when admitted to the isolation ward at the hospital. Swab sample were sent to the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research, Guindy, to test for COVID-19 infection, and the result returned negative on Monday.

Dr. Asokan said that the medical team had done a debridement (removal of dead or damaged tissue) on the diabetic foot ulcer to remove pus, which was sent the laboratory for a culture. “We also did peritoneal dialysis for the patient. However, the sepsis caused renal failure leading to the death of the patient despite all possible efforts taken,” he said.

Dr. Asokan said that the Royal Thai Consulate was informed about the demise of the tourist through the proper channels.